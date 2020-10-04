BREAKING: 58 new cases of COVID-19 take Nigeria’s total to 59,345. Death toll now 1,113 | Ripples Nigeria

Nigeria on Sunday recorded 58 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), which disclosed this on its Twitter handle, said the cases were recorded in eight states of the federation and Abuja.

It added that no COVID-19 death was recorded on Sunday.

Consequently, the number of COVID-19 fatalities stood at 1,113 as at Sunday night.

Also, the total number of confirmed cases increased to 59,345.

READ ALSO: 160 new cases of COVID-19 take Nigeria’s total to 59,287. Death toll now 1,113

Meanwhile, 50,768 patients have been discharged from various isolation facilities across the country.

The breakdown of the figure on a state-by-state basis revealed the following: Plateau (18), Lagos (15), Katsina (10), Ogun (5), Kaduna (4), Edo (3), Ekiti (1), FCT (1) and Ondo (1).

The NCDC said: “59,345 cases of #COVID-19 in Nigeria.

“Discharged: 50,768 AND Deaths: 1,113.”

Join the conversation

Opinions