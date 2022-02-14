News
BREAKING: Caught in sting operation, Police arrests DCP Abba Kyari
Police operatives on Monday arrested the Head of the Inspector-General of Police Intelligence Response Team, Abba Kyari and four other persons.
The embattled senior police officer was arrested a few hours after the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) declared him wanted for an alleged link with a drug cartel.
The NDLEA spokesman, Femi Babafemi, who confirmed the development at a press conference in Abuja, said the agency strongly believed Kyari was a member of a drug cartel operating the Brazil-Ethiopia-Nigeria illicit drug pipeline.
He added that the “supercop” was declared wanted after he failed to respond to the NDLEA invitation.
It has been a troubled few months for Kyari after he was suspended by the police last year for an alleged link with a suspected international fraudster, Ramon Abbas aka Hushpuppi.
The Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, confirmed Kyari’s arrest.
He, however, said the force would release a detailed statement on the development soon.
