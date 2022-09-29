BREAKING: Crack in APC, as national chairman, Adamu, accuses Tinubu of running one-man show

There seems to be disaffections in the ranks of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) as the 2023 general elections draw near, even as the campaigns have officially kicked off.

Senator Abdullahi Adamu, the National Chairman of the APC, on Thursday, reportedly wrote and signed a stern letter to Tinubu, who is still on holiday in London, accusing him of arrogantly rejecting their input into the making of his presidential campaign council.

A 422-man committee led by political heavyweights and other important figures was introduced by Tinubu on Friday to oversee the campaign council’s numerous subcommittees.

James Faleke, the Secretary of the Presidential Campaign Council, revealed the list of members in Abuja after a series of delays and rumors about who would be tasked with directing the ruling party’s effort to maintain power at the federal level.

The campaign council chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari, has Tinubu and the APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu, as co-deputy chairmen.

The list of council members, according to a defiant Adamu, does not accurately reflect the composition of the three-man committee formed to harmonize it.

The purported letter read, “On behalf of the National Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress, I present my compliments to Your Excellency, and have the honour to convey to you, in truth and respect, the Committee’s opinion and position, regarding the above-mentioned subject matter, with a view to having a clear understanding about the respective roles and responsibilities of the principal organs of the Party charged with the duties of conducting the campaigns in the forth-coming general elections.

“This correspondence has become necessary in view of developments that took place over the last few days around the purported appointments into the Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) that was announced precipitately by officials of the Council, without making recourse to the NWC for approval. All along, the NWC had been disposed towards the campaign in a cooperative spirit that is driven by the overall interest of the Party and the singular desire of victory for our candidates, in the persons of your esteemed self and your running mate.

“It is against this background that the NWC received with astonishment and regret, the press release by the PCC on 23rd September 2022, in which a purported list of appointees was announced, which effectively served as the approved roster of participants in the Party’s Presidential Campaign Council.

“The purported list not only came as a complete surprise to the NWC and the Party’s leadership, but also contravened the principles and purposes of the arrangements that you and I had led towards the adoption of the Organogram of the PCC, and its principal officials.

“Perhaps it has become necessary owing to the passage of time, that I should draw Your Excellency’s attention to the agreements that we reached in principle around the final adoption of the PCC list, based on the understanding that it was a work in progress, until such a time that the Joint NWC/PCC Committee that was established to formalise the structure and populate the list, submits its report.

“It suffices for me to convey the general and overwhelming sentiment of the NWC with regards to the ill-timed and unfortunate release of the PCC list, which confounded rather than pleased the members and whose withdrawal will assure the NWC of Your Excellency’s respect and disposition towards the Party, as well as the magnanimous spirit of cooperation towards achieving victory together with the NWC.”

