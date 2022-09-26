‘You’re on your own’, PFN disowns Northern Bishops who met with Tinubu

The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) has denounced a group under the aegies of Pentecostal Bishops Forum of Northern Nigeria, whose members met with the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, last week.

The PFN, while denouncing the group in a statement on Sunday through its Deputy National Secretary, Bishop David Bakare, said such a group did not exist within the PFN as there was no regional divide like Southern or Northern Pentecostal Bishops within the body.

The body, ‘Pentecostal Bishops’ Forum of Northern Nigeria,’ had met with Tinubu on Friday in his Abuja home following the backlash from many Nigerians over the Muslim-Muslim ticket of the APC for the 2023 presidential election.

In the statement signed by Bakare, the PFN said its opposition on the same-faith ticket of the APC has not changed.

“The position of the PFN on same faith ticket still stands as it was in the beginning and we have not, for any reason, shifted our position on that matter.

“The Pentecostal Bishops’ Forum of Northern Nigeria is not known to the PFN. The forum does not have any affiliation or relationship with the PFN that is registered with the government of this nation.

“I looked at the photos and the names. I could recognise about two who are our members, but they speak for themselves. All Pentecostal leaders in Nigeria, from the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Living Faith, Mountain of Fire, House on the Rock, among others, speak with one voice.

“Finally, I wish to let all Nigerians know that there is nothing in PFN that is regionally based like Southern or Northern Pentecostal Bishops.

“As a matter of fact, the PFN does not have any settings for Bishops. What we have is PFN, we do not separate Bishops of Pentecostal from other clergies of Pentecostal. We stand by our decision, we have not and will not bend to the dictate of any political group,” the statement reads in part.

