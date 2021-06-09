BREAKING: JUSUN suspends nationwide strike | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
BREAKING: JUSUN suspends nationwide strike
The Judicial Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) on Wednesday suspended its two months nationwide strike.
JUSUN embarked on an indefinite strike on April 3 in a bid to force state governors to implement the financial autonomy for the judiciary in states.
READ ALSO: JUSUN hopeful governors will execute financial autonomy for state judiciaries
The union disclosed this in a communiqué issued at the end of its emergency National Executive Council meeting held in Abuja and signed by the Deputy President, Emmanuel Abioye; and the General Secretary, Isaiah Adetola.
The judiciary workers are expected to resume work on Monday.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....