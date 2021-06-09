BREAKING: JUSUN suspends nationwide strike | Ripples Nigeria

The Judicial Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) on Wednesday suspended its two months nationwide strike.

JUSUN embarked on an indefinite strike on April 3 in a bid to force state governors to implement the financial autonomy for the judiciary in states.

The union disclosed this in a communiqué issued at the end of its emergency National Executive Council meeting held in Abuja and signed by the Deputy President, Emmanuel Abioye; and the General Secretary, Isaiah Adetola.

The judiciary workers are expected to resume work on Monday.

