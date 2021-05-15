 BREAKING... Ndidi, Iheanacho win historic FA Cup with Leicester City | Ripples Nigeria
Connect with us

Sports

BREAKING… Ndidi, Iheanacho win historic FA Cup with Leicester City

Published

8 mins ago

on

Super Eagles duo of Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho have helped Leicester City to beat Chelsea in the final of the English FA Cup.

The game, played in front of about 20,000 fans at Wembley on Saturday evening, saw Iheanacho feature for 67 minutes before he was substituted while Ndidi was on for 90 minutes.

A 63rd-minute goal by Youri Tielemans was all that the Foxes needed to overcome their opponents in an exciting final.

Tielemans collected a loose ball 30 yards out before rifling an unstoppable shot into the top corner.

Read Also: Champions Man City fight back to beat Newcastle in seven-goal thriller

There was a late drama when an 89th-minute Chelsea equaliser by Ben Chiwell was ruled out by VAR after the player was adjudged to have been millimetres offside.

The Foxes then held firm in stoppage time to earn manager Brendan Rodgers his first major trophy in English football.

Leicester, who were playing in their first FA Cup final since 1969, clinched the title for the first time in history with a 1-0 victory over Chelsea.

The Blues could still win a title this season as they are already in the final of the Champions League, where they will face Manchester City in Porto om 29 May.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Investigations

INVESTIGATION....N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work INVESTIGATION....N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
Investigations3 weeks ago

INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work

In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION...PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger INVESTIGATION...PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Investigations3 weeks ago

INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger

Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION... N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps (Part I) INVESTIGATION... N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps (Part I)
Investigations3 weeks ago

INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps

In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION... How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities INVESTIGATION... How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Investigations1 month ago

INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities

Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term
Investigations4 months ago

Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes

In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...

Sports

Sports8 mins ago

BREAKING… Ndidi, Iheanacho win historic FA Cup with Leicester City

Super Eagles duo of Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho have helped Leicester City to beat Chelsea in the final of...
Sports4 hours ago

Aribo, Balogun’s Rangers complete Scottish PL season unbeaten

Super Eagles duo of Joe Aribo and Leon Balogun have helped their club, Rangers to go unbeaten throughout the Scottish...
Sports21 hours ago

Champions Man City fight back to beat Newcastle in seven-goal thriller

Newly-crowned champions of the English Premier League, Manchester City came from behind to beat Newcastle United 4-3 in a thrilling...
Gernot Rohr Gernot Rohr
Sports1 day ago

Nwankwo returns as Rohr names 31-man provisional squad for Cameroon friendly

Simy Nwankwo was handed an invitation to the Super Eagles squad for the first since 2018, as manager Gernot Rohr...
Sports1 day ago

About 80 athletes to represent Team Nigeria in 10 Tokyo Olympics events

The Ministry of Youth and Sports Development has unveiled a comprehensive plan for Team Nigeria towards a podium success at...

Latest Tech News

Tech3 hours ago

TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space

Today, let’s do a quick one on: • Afrinurse launch • Cyber crime via messaging apps • CDcare launch •...
Tech1 day ago

Nigeria’s CDcare launches zero-interest, pay-later platform. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s CDcare launches...
Tech2 days ago

Nigeria’s ClassNG launches as open marketplace for education. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s ClassesNG launches...
Tech3 days ago

Healthtech startup launches engagement app for African nurses. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Healthtech startup launches...
Tech4 days ago

GirlCode partners Amazon to upskill unemployed women. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. GirlCode partners Amazon...
Tech5 days ago

SpaceX to launch lunar mission funded with crypto. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. SpaceX to launch...