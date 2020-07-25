BREAKING: Nigeria records 438 new cases of COVID-19 as its total rises to 39,977; deaths now 856

Nigeria on Saturday night recorded 438 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), which confirmed this on its Twitter handle, said the fresh cases were recorded in 23 states of the federation and Abuja.

It added that 11 people died from complications resulting from the virus on Saturday.

Consequently, the number of COVID-19 fatalities increased from 845 to 856.

Also, the total number of confirmed cases increased to 39,977.

Meanwhile, 16,948 patients have been discharged from various isolation facilities across the country as at Saturday night.

The breakdown of the figure on a state-by-state basis revealed the following: Lagos (123), Kaduna (50), Rivers (40), Edo (37), Adamawa (25), Oyo (20), Nasarawa (16), Osun (15), Enugu (15), FCT (14), Ekiti (13), Ondo (13) and, Ebonyi (11).

Others are – Katsina (10), Abia (9), Delta (8), Kwara (4), Ogun (3), Cross River (3), Kano (3), Bauchi (3), Yobe (2), Sokoto (1), and Niger (1).

The NCDC said: “39,977 cases of #COVID-19 in Nigeria.

“Discharged: 16,948 AND Deaths: 856.”

