BREAKING: Nigeria records 591 new cases of COVID-19 as its total rises to 39,539; deaths now 845

Nigeria on Friday night recorded 591 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), which confirmed this on its Twitter handle, said the fresh cases were recorded in 16 states of the federation and Abuja.

It added that 12 people died from complications resulting from the virus on Friday.

Consequently, the number of COVID-19 fatalities increased from 833 to 845.

Also, the total number of confirmed cases increased to 39,539.

Meanwhile, 16,559 patients have been discharged from various isolation facilities across the country as at Friday night.

The breakdown of the figure on a state-by-state basis revealed the following: Oyo (191), Lagos (168), FCT (61), Ondo (29), Osun (26), Ebonyi (24), Edo (23), Ogun (14) and, Rivers (13).

Others are – Akwa Ibom (12), Kaduna (10), Katsina (6), Borno (4), Ekiti (3), Delta (3), Imo (3) and Niger (1).

The NCDC said: “39,539 cases of #COVID-19 in Nigeria.

“Discharged: 16,559 AND Deaths: 845.”

