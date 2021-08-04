BREAKING… Nigeria’s medal favourite, Adekuoroye, stunned in opening round of 57kg wrestling in Tokyo

Nigeria’s Tokyo Olympics medal favourite, Odunayo Adekuruoye has been knocked out of the women’s 57kg freestyle wrestling.

Adekuoroye, who is one of the very best in the sport world over, faced a major upset on Wednesday morning as she crashed out of the competition.

The 27-year-old Akure-born athlete was defeated by fall despite leading 8-2 against Moldova’s Anastasia Nichita.

More to follow…

