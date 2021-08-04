Sports
BREAKING… Nigeria’s medal favourite, Adekuoroye, stunned in opening round of 57kg wrestling in Tokyo
Nigeria’s Tokyo Olympics medal favourite, Odunayo Adekuruoye has been knocked out of the women’s 57kg freestyle wrestling.
Adekuoroye, who is one of the very best in the sport world over, faced a major upset on Wednesday morning as she crashed out of the competition.
The 27-year-old Akure-born athlete was defeated by fall despite leading 8-2 against Moldova’s Anastasia Nichita.
More to follow…
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....