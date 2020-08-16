Latest Politics

BREAKING: Southern Kaduna leaders are ‘criminals’, I’ll make sure they’re arrested —El-Rufai

August 16, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State has further fanned the flames of division in Kaduna State by dismissing the concerns of Southern Kaduna leaders and tagging them “criminals”.

He made these comments in an interview on Channels TV on Sunday night.

More details to follow…

