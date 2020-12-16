Latest Politics

#bringbackourboys: Aisha Yesufu feels Kannywood actors can force Buhari to act

December 16, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

Following the rising insecurity in the Northern region, coupled with the recent abduction of over 500 school boys, a Nigerian activist, Aisha Yesufu, has called on Kannywood actors to demand accountability from President Muhammadu Buhari.

Aisha Yesufu adviced the actors to protest “online and move to the streets”, an act she said will “force Buhari to act.”

Posting via her Twitter handle on Wednesday, Aisha Yesufu wrote: ”Where are the kannywood people? Where are the Northern musicians? Where are the Northern celebrities? Where are the Northern youth? Where is Arewa twitter? Time to demand for lives to matter.

Yesufu added: Start online and move to the streets. The world will join and force Buhari to act!”

