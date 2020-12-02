Buhari’s silence on Borno killings showed that Nigeria ‘has no leader’ – Aisha Yesufu

The convener of the Bring Back Our Girls advocacy group, Aisha Yesufu, has condemned President Muhammadu Buhari for failing to address Nigerians following the gruesome killings of rice farmers in the Zabarmari area of Borno State.

Aisha Yesufu, who reacted to the incident on her Twitter handle, decried the fact that the leader of the Boko Haram sect, Abubakar Shekau, came out to address the country on Tuesday while Buhari was yet to make an official response on the matter.

She noted that the president’s silence on the killings suggested that “Nigeria has no leader.”

Aisha Yesufu wrote:

“The leader of the terrorist group has addressed the nation while the ruler of the Federal Republic of Nigeria has yet to address the country. The terrorists know their leader has got their back. Nigerians have no leader. This hurts!

“The people with the power are kneeling for him and going on errands on his behalf. The legislative arm of government is where we need to focus our attention for now. They have the power to checkmate the executive. We need competent people there.”

