British singer, Adele bans unvaccinated fans from concert

Grammy award-winning British singer, Adele, has banned unvaccinated fans from attending her upcoming concerts.

The mother of one, who sent the world into a frenzy when she announced the 24-date run at The Colosseum in Caesars Palace last month, announced the measure in a statement on Wednesday.

The concern is expected to begin on January 21, 2022.

A statement read: “The event organiser is requiring all attendees of this event to have been fully vaccinated (14 days past the final vaccination shot) and to have received a negative COVID-19 test within 48-hours of the event. Both proof of vaccination and proof of negative test within 48-hours of the event is required to enter the event.”

Adele last month revealed that she has suspended the major world tour in 2022 because of COVID-19.

