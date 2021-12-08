Police arraigns varsity lecturers over s3x for grades in Morocco

Police on Wednesday arraigned four lecturers of one of Morocco’s leading universities for allegedly offering students better grades in exchange for s3x.

The quartet were docked on charges of incitement to debauchery, gender discrimination, and violence against women.

They, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The lecturers were from the prestigious Hassan I. University in the city of Settat, about 80km (50 miles) south of Casablanca, the country’s main city.

A fifth lecturer is also facing charges of indecent assault and battery.

The story came to light in September when the s3x-for-grades scandal was leaked on social media, including messages that were said to have been between the lecturers and students.

The case caused serious anger in the North African country after other victims claimed they were victimized and exploited by the lecturers.

