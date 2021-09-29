Metro
Brother of late Chike Akunyili alleges IPOB killed him
A man who claims to be the younger brother to Chike Akunyili, husband of the late Minister of Information and Director-General, National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) Prof. Dora Akunyili, has alleged that his brother was killed by members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).
The man Cyril Akunyili, made the allegations on his Facebook platform on Tuesday night.
Ripples Nigeria reported that Mr. Akunyili was murdered in cold blood on Tuesday evening in Anambra, hours after attending an event at Onitsha, where the University of Nigeria Nsukka Alumni Association (UNAA) gave a posthumous award to his late wife.
Cyril wrote on Facebook, “IPOB KILLED MY SENIOR BROTHER. WHY? HUSBAND OF PROF DORA AKUNYILI DEAD. IPOB WHY ON A TUESDAY?”
Meanwhile, it was gathered that Akunyili was killed at Umuoji in Idemili North LGA of Anambra State on Tuesday evening after he returned from the event at Onitsha.
Although the police have not confirmed the incident, it was learnt that the deceased left the Onitsha event, with his son, Obum, who works with the Anambra government.
