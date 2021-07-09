 Buhari, a tribal president, has alienated many groups in Nigeria —Northern Elders | Ripples Nigeria
Buhari, a tribal president, has alienated many groups in Nigeria —Northern Elders

Published

3 hours ago

on

The Northern Elders Forum has lamented that the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari has alienated many tribes and people of the country.

Spokesman of the group, Hakeem Baba-Ahmed who made this assertion while speaking during an interview on Arise television on Friday, lamented that Buhari’s government had played up tribal politics to a dangerous level.

He also stated that the present crop of leaders have run this country aground, while calling on Nigerians to ensure that consideration of tribe does not determine the emergence of a president, governor, or any other leader in 2021.

Reacting to a resolution by southern governors that the presidency should come from the south in 2023, Baba-Ahmed said the north is not opposed to the call, but warned that it would be setting a dangerous precedent for the nation’s constitutional democracy when the president has to emerge based solely on the part of the country he/she comes from.

According to him, Nigerians deserve a president that will carry all Nigerians along, and not a tribalistic one

“Tribal politics not good for this country”, he stated.

