 Presidency justifies raid on Igboho's residence, prosecution of secessionists | Ripples Nigeria
Connect with us

Politics

Presidency justifies raid on Igboho’s residence, prosecution of secessionists

Published

3 hours ago

on

The Presidency on Thursday revealed why it is necessary to quell secessionist agitations across the country in the wake of a DSS raid on Sunday Igboho’s residence in Ibadan.

Femi Adesina, the Presidential media aide made this revelation via a Facebook post titled ‘speaking to PDP in the language it understand.’

According to Adesina, the Federal Government needed to “send to God” suspected criminals and other Nigerians considered as irritants to the state.

Read also: Igboho’s supporters protest DSS raid in Ibadan

He further accused the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) of causing sedition amongst the people.

Regarding Buhari’s statement over killings in the south-east, Adesina claimed that the president’s comment was directed at all criminals in the country, not just those of Igbo extraction fomenting trouble in the South-East and South-South.

“President Muhammadu Buhari don vex. Troublers of Nigeria are in trouble and are being given bloody noses: insurgents, bandits, secessionists, all violent criminals,” he said.

“We have security challenges, very severe ones, no doubt. And those challenges are being frontally confronted, with the criminals ‘being sent to God to account for their crimes.’”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Investigations

INVESTIGATION... Ten years and counting, Communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project INVESTIGATION... Ten years and counting, Communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Investigations1 month ago

INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project

Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION....N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work INVESTIGATION....N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
Investigations3 months ago

INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work

In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION...PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger INVESTIGATION...PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Investigations3 months ago

INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger

Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION... N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps (Part I) INVESTIGATION... N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps (Part I)
Investigations3 months ago

INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps

In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION... How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities INVESTIGATION... How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Investigations3 months ago

INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities

Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....