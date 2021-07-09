Politics
Presidency justifies raid on Igboho’s residence, prosecution of secessionists
The Presidency on Thursday revealed why it is necessary to quell secessionist agitations across the country in the wake of a DSS raid on Sunday Igboho’s residence in Ibadan.
Femi Adesina, the Presidential media aide made this revelation via a Facebook post titled ‘speaking to PDP in the language it understand.’
According to Adesina, the Federal Government needed to “send to God” suspected criminals and other Nigerians considered as irritants to the state.
Read also: Igboho’s supporters protest DSS raid in Ibadan
He further accused the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) of causing sedition amongst the people.
Regarding Buhari’s statement over killings in the south-east, Adesina claimed that the president’s comment was directed at all criminals in the country, not just those of Igbo extraction fomenting trouble in the South-East and South-South.
“President Muhammadu Buhari don vex. Troublers of Nigeria are in trouble and are being given bloody noses: insurgents, bandits, secessionists, all violent criminals,” he said.
“We have security challenges, very severe ones, no doubt. And those challenges are being frontally confronted, with the criminals ‘being sent to God to account for their crimes.’”
