Politics
Buhari advocates dialogue to achieve peace in crisis-torn Plateau State
President Muhammadu Buhari has called for sustainable dialogue to achieve sustainable peace in Plateau, following recent attacks in the state.
The President made the call at an interactive session with stakeholders in the state on Monday at Government House, Jos.
Ripples Nigeria gathered that the Nigerian Inter-religious Council (NIREC) and members of the Nigerian Governors Forum also attended the meeting aimed at seeking lasting solutions to the insecurity in the state.
Represented by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Boss Mustapha, the president said that to attain the process of peace, “the strategy must be inclusive, diverse and transparent and sustained”.
He stressed the importance of the critical role of traditional, religious and community leaders in galvanising peace, and commended Gov. Simon Lalong for establishing the inter-religious council in the state.
He said the objective of the meeting was to lay the foundation for the execution of dialogue to facilitate ethno-religious tolerance, justice, strengthen confidence of the people and to end the cycle of violence in the state through collaborations.
Buhari said at the end of the interactive forum, it was expected that substantial assurance would be realised to restore peace and dispense justice.
“Assurance that the government remains determined to continue to protect all peaceful law-abiding citizens and their communities.
“Assurance that the government is determined to continue to promote peaceful coexistence, religious tolerance through dialogue and engagement .
“Assurance and determination of the government to apprehend and bring the perpetrators to justice,” he said .
He condoled with Gov.Lalong and the people of Plateau over the recent attacks,describing the loss of lives, livelihoods and properties perpetrated by criminals as inhumane.
The president assured the people of the state that his administration was determined to put an end to the insecurity through ensuring justice to the perpetrators, adding that more security personnel were deployed to the state as part of the efforts.
