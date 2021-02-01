Buhari approves establishment of federal polytechnic in Plateau

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the establishment of a Federal Polytechnic in Shendam, Plateau State.

The Personal Assistant on New Media to the President, Bashir Ahmad, disclosed this on his Twitter handle – @BashirAhmaad – on Monday evening.

He said the Ministry of Education confirmed the development in a letter to the Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong.

The presidential aide also revealed that Buhari approved the sum of N2 billion from the Tertiary Education Trust Fund for the immediate take-off of the polytechnic.

Ahmad wrote: “President @MBuhari has approved the establishment of Federal Polytechnic, Shendam, Plateau State, with an approval of N2 billion from the funding resources of TETFund for the immediate take-off of the polytechnic. The Ministry of Education confirmed in a letter to Gov Simon Lalong of Plateau State.”

