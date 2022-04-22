Buhari approves reopening of Idiroko border, three others in Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the reopening of four more land borders in the country, The Cable reports.

The President ordered the closure of the country’s land borders with the neighbouring countries over the proliferation of small arms and importation of goods and drugs in August 2019.

He, however, approved the reopening of four borders namely – Seme (Lagos), Illela (Sokoto), Mfum (Cross River) and Maitagari (Jigawa) – after pressure from Nigerians on December 16, 2020.

The Nigeria Customs Service confirmed the development in a memo dated April 22, 2022, signed by its Deputy Comptroller-General, E.I. Edorhe, and seen by the online newspaper on Friday night.

The affected borders are – Idiroko (Ogun), Jibiya (Katsina), Kamba (Kebbi) and Ikom (Cross River).

It read: “Sequel to the presidential directive dated 16 December, 2020, granting approval for phased reopening of land borders namely; Mfum, Seme, Illela and Maigatari borders across the country, I am directed to inform you that four additional borders listed below have been approved for re-opening: Idiroko border post, Ogun State (South-West zone); Jibiya border post, Katsina (North-West zone); Kamba border post, Kebbi State (North-West zone); and Ikom border post, Cross River State (South-South zone).”

“Consequently, all customs formations and JBPTs are to take note and ensure that proper manning takes place in compliance with extant operational guidelines.”

