Buhari bemoans rise in cyber-terrorism as reason for escalating insecurity | Ripples Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari has lamented the rise in threats caused by cybercriminals, online financial fraudsters, and cyber terrorists as Nigeria battles insecurity on several fronts.

According to Buhari, the rise in cyber-terrorism is one of the main causes of unrest in the country.

The president made this assertion via a statement issued on Tuesday, February 23, by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, titled, ‘Why we must curb criminalities, use internet for national security and economic progress, by President Buhari.’

Buhari, who spoke at the launch of the National Cybersecurity Policy and Strategy 2021 in Abuja, called for an overhaul of the national strategy on cybersecurity.

Furthermore, he urged more emphasis on exploring the internet for economic growth opportunities, enhancement of knowledge, and mitigation of crime.

The President noted that the Federal Government had taken some major policy decisions to increase penetration of the internet in the daily lives of citizens, particularly for utilitarian purpose.

He listed schemes such as the launch of National Broadband Plan 2020 – 2025 in March 2020; National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy 2020 – 2030; National Identity Program, Treasury Single Account, and Bank Verification Number.

“All these initiatives serve as enablers for tackling many of the economic and security challenges facing our country while also providing us with the platform to improve accountability and transparency in our unwavering resolve to tackle corruption.

“However, like many other countries across the globe, the growth and development of the internet are accompanied by significant problems. We are witnessing a rise in threats posed by cybercriminals, online financial fraudsters, and cyber terrorists who use the internet to cause apprehension,’’ the President said.

He added that the internet and social media have witnessed a surge in the propagation of hate speech, fake news, seditious and treasonable messages, as well as the risks of breaches to personal information and government sensitive data.

Buhari said, “It is almost impossible to overstate the challenges. Some global events such as the rapid emergence of new technologies, the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the advent of 5G technology, have further widened the scope and diversification of these cyber threats.

“In October 2020, we all witnessed an escalation in the use of the social media for dissemination of subversive messages and incitement of violence which played a part in heightening tensions, causing unrest and spurring widespread acts of looting and destruction across the country.’’

