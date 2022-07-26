‘Buhari clueless, lacks capacity to secure Nigeria,’ Says ex-ally, Buba Galadima

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Buba Galadima, said on Tuesday would not be surprised if terrorists eventually carry out their threats and abduct President Muhammadu Buhari.

Galadima, who featured in an interview on the BBC Hausa Service, described the president as a clueless leader who lacks the idea on how to tackle the country’s security challenges.

He added that Buhari was “toothless” and did not have a clue on what is happening in the country except what his minders tell him.

Attackers of the Abuja-Kaduna train had during the weekend threatened to abduct the president and Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, if they come in contact with them.

Galadima, who was an ally of President Buhari, fell out with the Nigerian leader and joined the PDP before the 2019 general elections.

He later served as spokesman of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar campaign organisation in that year’s election.

“I will not be surprised if terrorists kidnap the toothless and clueless Buhari as he does not know what is going on in this country.

He said: “If care is not taken, sooner or later Buhari too can be kidnapped considering the way security issues are ignored.

“These bandits are disdainful to the Buhari administration. At the beginning of the government, everybody was scared of him; everyone expected him to be brave but he has now been exposed to be toothless.

“Buhari knows nothing and can’t do anything because he is clueless. The only option available now is to either continue praying or arm ourselves for protection. But if we depend on this government, definitely we will be killed.”

