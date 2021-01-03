Buhari condemns killing of 70 people by ‘callous’ militants in Niger Republic

President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday condemned the killing of 70 people by militants in Zaroumdareye, a border town between Niger Republic and Mali.

In a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Buhari described the incident as another clarion call for united action by African leaders against terrorism.

He said: “I am profoundly shocked by the large scale death of innocent people at the hands of these callous militants who have no regard for the sanctity of human life.”

“We are facing grave security challenges on account of the evil campaign of indiscriminate violence by terrorists in the Sahel and only united action can help us defeat these vicious enemies of humanity.

“Terrorism has now become like a contagion of evil that can spread anytime if united action is not taken.”

President Buhari said instability in one part of Africa had implications for the security of others.

He said the destabilisation of Libya in 2011 and the looting of Libyan armouries in the aftermath of Moammar Gaddafi’s fall has put dangerous weapons into the hands of terrorists and other criminals who now pose security challenges to other countries.”

“We are united by common fate and therefore we must act in concert to defeat these evil men who target innocent people.

“Let me use this opportunity to express my deepest sympathy for the government, the people of Niger and the families of the victims,” President Buhari added.

