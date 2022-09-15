Buhari confers Nigerian citizenship on 286 Americans, Britons, Italians, others

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday conferred Nigerian citizenship on 286 foreign nationals.

The individuals were from the United Kingdom, the United States, Syria, Lebanese, Palestine, Egypt and Italy.

208 out of these people were given certificates of naturalisation and the remaining 78 got the Nigerian citizenship by registration.

The president, who conferred the citizenship on the beneficiaries at an event held at the State House, Abuja, commended the said the Ministry of Interior for ensuring that only deserving persons were recommended to the Federal Executive Council for conferment with Nigerian citizenship.

He assured the new citizens that Nigeria is a nation united by the principles of opportunity, equality, and liberty as enshrined in the Constitution and congratulated them on their new status.

Buhari said: “You have pledged your allegiance to Nigeria. When you give your love and loyalty to Nigeria, she returns her love and loyalty to you.

“No matter where you come from, or what faith you practice, this country is now your country. Our history is now your history, and our traditions are now your traditions. Nigeria is your home and pride and joy.

“You are expected to abide by the Ideals and Institution of the Nigerian National Flag, Anthem, Pledge and respect for all Constituted Authorities.

“All those concerned with Immigration matters are to offer our new citizens quick legal identification. Also, their Local Governments should assist with their integration in the local community to enable them enjoy all the entitlements of a Nigerian citizen.”

