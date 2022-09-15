SocialMediaTrends: How Nigerians reacted to Amusan’s OON award & Ibadan youth walk for Tinubu

The supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s have staged a walk in solidarity for Tinubu.

The supporters were seen taunting the supporters of Labour Party (Obidients) and the PDP (Atikulated) at a massive rally held in Ibadan, Oyo state capital.

The rally which has since generated reactions especially as Oloye Akin Alabi, lawmaker representing Egbeda/Ona-Ara federal constituency fuelled the conversation online.

See how Nigerians are reacting:

After the Asiwaju walk, I had to step down 😀 pic.twitter.com/8Vrwstaf5g — Oloye Akin Alabi (@akinalabi) September 15, 2022

We no even announce rally ooo.

Just a flexing youth walk. Asiwaju is the man to beat Oyo state is fully #BATIFIED

♾️ ♾️ ♾️ ♾️ ♾️ ♾️ ♾️ ♾️ ♾️ pic.twitter.com/mWVWH3ZCJg — Bola Ahmed Tinubu Support (@BATsupport2023) September 15, 2022

Ibandan Youth Walk For Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, This Is Not On Social Media But Happening Live In Oyo State (A PDP State) ME: Dear #ObiDIOTS, they didn't tag this one (yeye 2m walk like una Scanty walk) but see people, only Youths oo. Una go cry when u see Eletion Result eeehh 😆 pic.twitter.com/vN7oZvZ7NG — CBN Gov Akinsola Akin🇳🇬 (@cbngov_akin1) September 15, 2022

ASIWAJU campaign walk in 2 different states simultaneously on a weekday, it’s the audacity for me. Small walk ASIWAJU is trending, jungle is maturing 😂 pic.twitter.com/MfxpHLQKI3 — 🇳🇬Man Like Martini 🇳🇬 (@EjioyeMartins) September 15, 2022

Hon Oloye @akinalabi and other Youths in Ibadan troops out for Asiwaju this morning tagged "Youth walk for Tinubu" pic.twitter.com/VTA4W49pLM — Abdullah Álàgbádo Osun Arije Al-hamdaany (@OlatunjiArije) September 15, 2022

The Ibadan Youth Walk for Asiwaju @officialABAT was Massive.

This one pass their 10 million match #TinubuShettima2023 #TSGT4BATKSM pic.twitter.com/ZR6uDvqpsE — 𝗘𝗹𝗱𝗲𝗿𝘀𝘁𝗮𝘁𝗲𝘀𝗺𝗮𝗻 🇳🇬 (@ChinonduW) September 15, 2022

Ibadan APC youths walk for Asiwaju today. Campaign never start, this is just testing microphone. Jungle go soon mature. pic.twitter.com/PnUpBh8bDv — Ade Bash (@AdeBashh) September 15, 2022

You disobedient children started this una yeye walk to deceive your principal but BAT will start giving you double henceforth Knuckle Up!!! pic.twitter.com/psegLADqgw — Asiwaju2023 (@OneAsiwaju2023) September 15, 2022

Ibadan agog as youth stage solidarity walk for Asiwaju. Awon elesin will say it's a rented crowd 🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/JdAuX2KIsV — BAT Advocate (@bat_advocate) September 15, 2022

Tobi Amusan

Nigerians have shown appreciation to the gesture of President Muhammadu Buhari to honor the Nigerian representatives at Commonwealth Games, and World Athletics Championships.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that the president rewarded the athletes with national honours, and N200 million.

Tobiloba Amusan, Ese Brume, Blessing Oborodudu, Oluwafemiayo Folashade, Taiwo Liadi, Ikechukwu Obichukwu, Bose Omolayo, Favour Ofili, Nasiru Sule, Ifechukwude Ikpeoyi, Ebikewenimo Welson, Hannah Reuben and Elizabeth Oshoba were all among the awardees.

Tobi Amusan also received the Officer of the Order of the Niger (OON) Honour from President Buhari.

“You all Team Nigeria made that possible. You brought glory and honour to our country. And today, on behalf of the nation- I say, THANK YOU!” the president said.

See how Nigerians are reacting:

Tobi Amusan has been conferred with a National Honour in Abuja, with the 100m Hurdles World Champion receiving: Officer of the Order of the Niger (OON) Honor from the Nigerian president, Muhammadu Buhari. Thoroughly deserving 👏👏, she has been a great ambassador for 🇳🇬🇳🇬 pic.twitter.com/Qvqj0wDjfR — Making of Champions (@MakingOfChamps) September 15, 2022

President Buhari rewards Super athlete Tobi Amusan with national honour. Congratulations Tobi. Truly, Oluwatobi pic.twitter.com/l6T7x7WHKd — Ibitoye Shittu (@IbiShittu) September 15, 2022

100m Hurdles World Champion & World Record Holder Tobi Amusan – Officer of the Order of the Niger (OON). 👏👏🇳🇬 pic.twitter.com/e89jjfDWle — Shina Oludare 🇳🇬 (@sportingshina) September 15, 2022

Tobi Amusan don go shake Oga Buhari ooo. I no go talk pass that one… 😭 😭 😭 😭 😭 😭 pic.twitter.com/C6gERN6OKr — BarcaPrincipal 🕒 (@JamJam_JimJim) September 15, 2022

Tobi Amusan, the Officer of the Order of the Niger (OON) honor confirmed.

Congratulations, Tobi. You be big fish! pic.twitter.com/FFejNQa23n — WondaHub (@Wondahub01) September 15, 2022

✅World Champion

✅World record holder (12.12s)

✅Diamond League Champion

✅African Champion

✅Commonwealth Champion

✅National Champion

✅World Leader

✅17 wins in 25 races Nigerian Tobi Amusan has been awarded the Order of the Niger (OON), one of the country's highest honours. pic.twitter.com/TgXjIk4IXt — Oluwashina Okeleji (@oluwashina) September 15, 2022

Congratulation Tobi Amusan on your conferment with the Officer of the Oder of the Niger (OON) by President Buhari.

Wish you more wins. pic.twitter.com/sggaTvbxxO — Kingsley Adebisi, FCIB (@bicikay) September 15, 2022

President Buhari conffered national awards on 17 athletes and gift Two hundred million (N200m) to Team Nigeria to medallists at the just-concluded Commonwealth Games. Tobi Amusan, Ese Brume, Blessing Oborududu and Fumilayo Folashade got Officer of The Order of Niger (OON). — POOJA!!! (@PoojaMedia) September 15, 2022

…By Hamzat Rasheed

