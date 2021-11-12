Buhari govt to borrow N25.5bn for solar power at NASS complex

Despite criticism by stakeholders over the country’s huge debt profile, the Federal Government is set to borrow N25.5bn ($62.1m) for the construction and installation of a 17MW hybrid solar power infrastructure for the National Assembly.

This was disclosed on Thursday by the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Local and Foreign Debts, Senator Clifford Ordia.

According to Ordia, the loan was part of President Muhammadu Buhari’s N7.6 trillion external borrowing request approved by the Senate on Wednesday.

The lawmaker also noted that his panel found that of the $22.8 billion approved by the National Assembly under the 2016-2018 External Borrowing Plan, only $2.8 billion, representing 10 percent, had been disbursed to Nigeria.

Read also: Buhari advocates equitable distribution of COVID-19 vaccines at Paris conference

The committee, in its report, listed various proposed projects to be financed by the loans.

The $62.1m loan earmarked for construction of solar power plant in the National Assembly would be sourced from SINOCURE/Standard Chartered Bank.

The contract, according to the report, was awarded at a total value of $60.1 million.

However, the report was silent on what the balance of $2 million would be used for.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now