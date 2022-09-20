Buhari hails NDLEA for seizure of cocaine in Lagos

President Muhammadu Buhari has reacted to the recent seizure of cocaine by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) at a location in Lagos.

NDLEA operatives had raided a major warehouse in a secluded estate in Ikorodu area of Lagos State and seized a large consignment of cocaine worth $278,250.000 (N194,775,000.00) on Monday.

The NDLEA’s Director of Media and Advocacy, Mr. Femi Babafemi, who confirmed the development in a statement, described the seized drug as the biggest in the agency’s history.

Reacting to the feat in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, the President lauded the NDLEA for its outstanding performance.

The statement reads: “I deeply appreciate the work that you have put into the eradication of the drug menace. It gladdens my heart as I continue to follow the successes achieved under your leadership.

“You have demonstrated over and again that choosing you to lead this fight against wicked merchants of death whose sole aim is to endanger and truncate the future of our youth is a very good choice. Please keep up the good work.”

“Buba Marwa is doing well. Two tonnes of cocaine, that’s a haul.”

