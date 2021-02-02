Buhari has not met expectations of Nigerians – Bakare

The Head of the Citadel Global Community Church in Lagos, Pastor Tunde Bakare, said on Tuesday President Muhammadu Buhari has not met the expectations of Nigerians since 2015.

Bakare, who stated this during an Instagram Live Chat with the Publisher of Ovation Magazine, Dele Momodu, however, expressed optimism that the President would still improve the country’s situation before 2023.

The cleric was Buhari’s running mate in the 2011 election.

He said: “Rather than getting the change, it appears that we have been shortchanged.

“People used to ask me if the man has changed. No, he has not, it is still the same President Buhari. In the midst of many competing interests and challenges, we all respond to things differently but as far as I know, the President is still himself, he is still Muhammadu Buhari.

READ ALSO: Bakare denies asking Buhari to ‘pick’ a successor for 2023

“You can say power changes people. But is he making the best of the situation and the circumstance he has found himself in? You will be the one to answer that question.

“As far as I know and I have said it before, the expectations of Nigerians including the gentleman interviewing me and everyone who rose up at that time to say we need a breath fresh air by bringing President Buhari, I think whatever it is, the expectations have not been met and so, therefore there is a feeling of disappointment everywhere.”

“However, I don’t pray that this will continue till 2023. If this continues till 2023, we are in a big problem.”

Join the conversation

Opinions