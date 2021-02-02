HERDSMEN: NANS urges Igboho to collaborate with South-West leaders to forestall crisis

The Ogun State chapter of the National Association of Nigeria (NANS) on Tuesday urged the self-acclaimed Yoruba activist, Sunday Adeyemo, aka Sunday Igboho, to collaborate with leaders in the South-West in a bid to end killings by Fulani herdsmen in the region.

The Chairman of NANS/Ogun Joint Campus Committee (JCC), Kehinde Damilola Simeon, who made the call in a chat with journalists in Abeokuta, said the collaboration was needed to forestall further crisis in the region.

Simeon said: “We understand Igboho, but it is our view that he should meet with Yoruba leaders, Afenifere and other stakeholders. This has become important so as not to set the entire South-West region on fire and cause anarchy.

“We observe that Igboho’s strategy if not, the review may lead to ethnic or tribal war. We, therefore, urge him to liaise with the appropriate authorities to avoid a major disaster.”

The NANS chairman also urged the Federal Government to increase allocation to the education sector.

“It is important to note that, the government must urgently come to the rescue of the schools who have shut down for over nine months and during which the schools were not making any income. We know that the schools may want to put the burden of running the schools on students and we consider this very unacceptable.

“Therefore, the government must come to rescue of the schools by releasing more funds for them to enable them to run adequately.

“Furthermore, we expect that the state government will expedite the process of bursary payment to indigenous students.”

