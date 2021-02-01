Igboho takes campaign against Fulani herdsmen to Ogun, govt denies enlisting activist to fight crimes in state

A grassroots politician in Oyo State, Sunday Adeyemo, aka Sunday Igboho, on Monday, stormed Ogun State in continuation of his efforts to send packing the Fulani herdsmen from the South-West.

Igboho arrived in Abeokuta, the state capital, alongside his supporters on Monday afternoon and immediately proceeded to Yewa in Ogun West Senatorial district to launch his campaign against the herdsmen in the area.

The activist had last month led a group of youths to Igangan, Ibarapa local government area of Oyo State, to eject the head of the Fulani settlement and some herdsmen from the community.

At least two persons were killed and properties worth several millions of naira were destroyed in the ensuing violence between the youths and the Fulani herdsmen.

The incident forced the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, to order the state police command to arrest Igboho and transfer him to the Force Headquarters in Abuja for questioning over his involvement in the violence.

In his chat with journalists in Abeokuta, the activist said Fulani herdsmen who engage in killing and kidnapping in the South-West must vacate the region for peace to reign.

He said: “We observed that there is an injustice from the herdsmen because they are closed to the Federal Government. Any Fulani herdsman who engages in kidnapping should be flushed out.

“Not only Igangan, but we are also going to visit all Yorubaland. I am going to Yewa because that is where the Fulani are wreaking havoc.

“Let us thank the governor of the state. His love for the people of Ogun State made him allow us to visit the state. If not for his love for the people of Ogun State, he would not have allowed us to come here.”

READ ALSO: Ooni of Ife warns Sunday Igboho over fight against herdsmen

However, the Ogun State government has dismissed reports that it had enlisted the help of Igboho to combat crimes in the state.

The state’s Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Abdulwaheed Odusile, who reacted to the reports in a statement in Abeokuta, said the governor’s Special Adviser on Public Communication, Remmy Hazzan, recent interview with the media was quoted out of context and twisted to achieve sensational effects.

He reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to the protection of lives and properties of people of the state.

Odusile said: “In the interview, Hon. Hazzan had said the state government, in its usual inclusive approach to governance, would continue to work with all the stakeholders, both within and outside the state, to ensure the security of lives and properties.

“Sadly, however, this statement was disingenuously twisted to mean that the state had invited Mr. Adeyemo to help curb insecurity. This is regrettable and totally misleading.”

Join the conversation

Opinions