Ooni of Ife warns Sunday Igboho over fight against herdsmen

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, has warned Yoruba activist and freedom fighter, Sunday Igboho, not to take laws into his hands even as he is fighting for the liberation of the Yorubas from criminal herdsmen.

The Ooni who gave the warning while appearing on Arise Television programme on Wednesday, said that having spoken out for the downtrodden and shown everyone that he really cares for his people, it was time for Igboho to allow the constituted authorities including the Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, and other leaders to take charge and handle the security challenges in the state.

“Let us be very objective. He (Igboho) is being a mouthpiece for the downtrodden. He came up and everybody is listening now, but my advice to him, as a traditional ruler, is that he needs to be very careful so that the politicians won’t hijack the whole motive from him,” the Ooni said.

Read also: Police say unknown attackers fired gunshots, burnt Sunday Igboho’s house

Continuing, the first class monarch added:

“He has done well and we’ve already praised him, but he shouldn’t take laws into his hands. We have the governor there, he is the chief security officer of the state and Mr President has invited him (Makinde). Let the right people that are being authorised to do what is right do it.

“He (Igboho) has done well and the world has heard him but everything should be done in moderation.”

Join the conversation

Opinions