Buhari orders IGP to reform FSARS

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday evening called for restraint as protests against brutality and extortion by operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS) intensified in many parts of the country.

The president, who made the call on his Twitter handle, said he had directed the Inspector-General of Police, Adamu Mohammed, to reform the FSARS.

The IGP had earlier briefed the president on the matter at a meeting held at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, Friday.

President Buhari wrote: “I met again with the IGP tonight. Our determination to reform the police should never be in doubt. I am being briefed regularly on the reform efforts ongoing to end police brutality and unethical conduct, and ensure that the police are fully accountable to the people.

“The IGP already has my firm instructions to conclusively address the concerns of Nigerians regarding these excesses and ensure erring personnel are brought to justice. I appeal for patience and calm, even as Nigerians freely exercise their right to peacefully make their views known.

“The vast majority of men and women of the Nigeria Police Force are patriotic and committed to protecting the lives and livelihoods of Nigerians, and we will continue to support them to do their job.”

