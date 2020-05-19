Latest Politics

Buhari seeks Senate’s confirmation for new SEC DG, commissioners

May 19, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday asked the Senate to screen and confirm a new Director General and full time commissioners for the Security and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The request from the President was contained in a letter read by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan at plenary on Tuesday.

Those for screening and confirmation are Lamido Yuguda as the new Director-General, while Reginald C. Karausa, Ibrahim D. Boyi, and Mr. Obi Joseph Joseph for confirmation as full-time Commissioners.

Read also: COVID-19 LOCKDOWN: Kano gives 4 hour window on Sundays, Wednesdays, Fridays

The letter reads in part: “Pursuant to Section 3 and 5(1) of the Investment and Securities Act 2007, I write to request for confirmation by the Senate, the appointment of the following four nominees as Director-General and Commissioners of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Their CVs are attached herewith.”

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!