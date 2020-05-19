Buhari seeks Senate’s confirmation for new SEC DG, commissioners

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday asked the Senate to screen and confirm a new Director General and full time commissioners for the Security and Exchange Commission (SEC).
The request from the President was contained in a letter read by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan at plenary on Tuesday.
Those for screening and confirmation are Lamido Yuguda as the new Director-General, while Reginald C. Karausa, Ibrahim D. Boyi, and Mr. Obi Joseph Joseph for confirmation as full-time Commissioners.
The letter reads in part: “Pursuant to Section 3 and 5(1) of the Investment and Securities Act 2007, I write to request for confirmation by the Senate, the appointment of the following four nominees as Director-General and Commissioners of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Their CVs are attached herewith.”
