COVID-19 LOCKDOWN: Kano gives 4 hour window on Sundays, Wednesdays, Fridays

The Kano State Government on Tuesday said residents of the state would have a four hour free window three days per week as the Federal Government renews the total lockdown on the state.

It would be recalled that the Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, had announced on Monday the approval of President Muhammadu Buhari to extend the total lockdown imposed on Kano by two weeks, in furtherance of efforts at controlling the COVID-19 pandemic in the state.

The state government, however, in a statement by the Commissioner for Information, Mohammed Garba, said residents of the state have a 4-hour window on Sundays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 am to 2 pm.

He said: “Government is fully aware of the difficult but necessary hardship people have to pass through which informed the need for controlled enforcement.

Read also: COVID-19: Kano govt sanctions Friday Eid prayers despite extension of lockdown

“After series of meetings with key health experts, the Ulama, and other stakeholders, the state government adopted some measures that will further bring relief to the populace, with the partial lift on the lockdown on three days, that is, Sundays, Wednesdays, and Fridays between 10:00 am and 2:00 pm with total relief of 12 hours per week as earlier recommended by the Presidential Task Force.”

Speaking on measures put in place to ensure that prevention protocols are observed during Jumat and on the Eid day, Garba said: “Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has directed the state Hisbah Board to hold a meeting with Imams and deploy its personnel to Friday (Jumu’at mosques) across the state to ensure that worshipers comply with personal hygiene through maintaining social distancing, handwashing with soap, use of hand sanitizers and facemasks.

“The government considers it convenient to allow the conduct of Eid Prayers on the Sallah day in all the five Emirates in the state during which restriction of movement has been lifted from 6:00am to 2:00 pm under strict observance of safety and prevention protocols.”

He, however, reiterated that there will be no Sallah festivities in all the Emirates including the visit to Gidan Shettima, Hawan Daushe, Hawan Nassarawa, and Hawan Dorayi in Kano and all other similar traditional Sallah celebrations in the four other Emirates.

Join the conversation

Opinions