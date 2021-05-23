Buhari speaks with widow of late army chief, charges military to rid Nigeria of terrorism | Ripples Nigeria

News
Buhari speaks with widow of late army chief, charges military to rid Nigeria of terrorism
President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday spoke with Fati, widow of the late Chief of Army Staff. Lt. Gen. Attahiru Abubakar.
The Personal Assistant on New Media to the President, Bashir Ahmad, who disclosed this on his Twitter handle, said Buhari also spoke with wives of other military officers who died in last week’s plane crash in Kaduna.
Attahiru and 10 other military officers died when a Nigerian Air Force (NAF) jet crashed near the Kaduna International Airport on Friday evening.
Ahmad wrote: “This evening, President Muhammadu Buhari spoke with Mrs. Fati Ibrahim Attahiru, the wife of the late Chief of Army Staff, and the spouses of the other deceased officers.
“President described the late COAS as an outstanding soldier, who fought valiantly for Nigeria until he breathed his last.
“The President hailed the sacrifices of the military men who lost their lives and the Armed Forces in general.
“Buhari said Nigerians would continue to appreciate and support the fearlessness with which our courageous soldiers are confronting the threats facing the nation.”
The President also charged the military to remain unrelenting in its efforts to rid Nigeria of terrorism, banditry, and other violent crimes.
