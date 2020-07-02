Buhari suspends NSITF MD, 11 others for alleged fraud, gross misconduct

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday suspended indefinitely, the Managing Director/Chief Executive of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF), Adebayo Somefun.

The Ministry of Labour and Employment, which disclosed this in a statement, said the president had also directed 11 other senior officials in the NSITF to immediately proceed on suspension.

The ministry said infractions of the Financial Regulations and Procurement Act and other acts of gross misconduct had been established against the suspended officials.

