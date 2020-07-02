Latest Politics

Buhari suspends NSITF MD, 11 others for alleged fraud, gross misconduct

July 2, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday suspended indefinitely, the Managing Director/Chief Executive of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF), Adebayo Somefun.

The Ministry of Labour and Employment, which disclosed this in a statement, said the president had also directed 11 other senior officials in the NSITF to immediately proceed on suspension.

READ ALSO: Buhari suspends coordinator of Amnesty Programme Dokubo

The ministry said infractions of the Financial Regulations and Procurement Act and other acts of gross misconduct had been established against the suspended officials.

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!