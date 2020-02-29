Buhari suspends coordinator of Amnesty Programme Dokubo

President Muhammadu Buhari has suspended Professor Charles Quaker Dokubo as Amnesty programme coordinator.

A statement by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President on Media and publicity said the suspension followed numerous allegations and petitions surrounding the Presidential Amnesty Programme.

He said on the directive of Buhari that the National Security Adviser (NSA) has set up a caretaker committee to look into the activities of the programme.

“Part of the committee’s task is to ensure that allocated resources are properly utilized in consonance with government’s objective of alleviating problems in the Niger Delta region and stamping out corruption in the Amnesty Programme.

“Consequently, the NSA recommend to Mr President that the coordinator of the Amnesty Programme, Professor Charles Quaker Dokubo be suspended, a recommendation that has been approved and which takes immediate effect,” Adesina said.

He added that Buhari had also directed that the caretaker committee set up to review the program should oversee the running of the programme henceforth, with a view to ensuring that government objectives were achieved.

