Buhari to visit Ogun Thursday

President Muhammadu Buhari will undertake a one-day official visit to Ogun State on Thursday.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Kunle Somorin, who disclosed this in a statement on Sunday in Abeokuta, said the President would commission some projects during the visit.

The projects, according to the statement, are the Gateway City Gate Monument Park at Sagamu Interchange, the 527 housing units at Kobape Housing Scheme in Abeokuta, the 83 duplexes at Kings Court Estate at Oke Mosan also in the state capital and Ijebu-Ode /Mojoda-Epe highway.

