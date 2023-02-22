Buhari urges presidential candidates to respect Nigerians’ choice in election

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday charged the 18 presidential candidates taking part in Saturday’s election to respect Nigerians’ choice in the exercise.

The president made the call at the signing of the peace accord by the candidates in Abuja.

Those at the event were All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) rival, Atiku Abubakar, Labour Party presidential flag bearer, Peter Obi, the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) presidential hopeful, Rabiu Kwankwaso, Omoyele Sowore of the African Action Congress (AAC) and the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) candidate, Kola Abiola, among others.

President Muhammadu Buhari, former President Goodluck Jonathan, former Head of State, Yakubu Gowon, and members of the National Peace Committee led by its chairman, Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar, witnessed the event.

Jonathan was represented at the event by the Bishop of the Sokoto Catholic Diocese, Matthew Kukah.

In his address, President Buhari said he has demonstrated his desire to leave behind a legacy of free and fair elections in Nigeria since he assumed office in 2015.

He assured the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the security agencies, and other relevant institutions of continuous support in their bid to deliver acceptable elections to Nigerians.

READ ALSO: 2023: Buhari prays for Tinubu, APC’s success at Lagos mega rally

The president said: “Let me assure Nigerians that we will continue to act with neutrality and allow the rule of law to take precedence over political expediency. We have demonstrated that with off-cycle elections. We allowed Nigerians to decide who should govern them.

“The chairman of the National Peace Committee asked me to deliver a goodwill message in support of issue-based and peaceful campaigns and political rallies devoid of insults and personal attacks.

“I readily agreed because this is my personal belief and conviction that we need to dwell more on issues that are fundamental to Nigeria.

“I want to assure INEC, the security agencies, and other relevant institutions of continuous support. I ask you to be firm and courageous in conducting the elections.

“I urge the candidates contesting this election at all levels to respect the choice and voice of voters and accept the results of the election as announced by INEC, the agency empowered by law to do so.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now