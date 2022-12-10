Buhari will leave behind safer, more diversified economy in 2023 —Gambari

The Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, Professor Ibrahim Gambari, has again said his principal would leave behind a safer and more diversified economy when he lives office in 2023.

Gambari, who spoke at the 12th convocation ceremony of Al-Hikma Univeristy in Ilorin on Friday, said Nigerians would appreciate Buhari after expiration of his tenure next year.

He claimed Buhari-led administration had excelled in its three-fold agenda for Nigerians and blamed observable lapses on global recession.

He blamed the inadequacy of democratic dividends on the paucity of public revenues in the country.

“Under Buhari, significant strides have been made in the implementation of the administration’s tripod programmes on security, economy and anti-corruption”, Gambari said.

“The score card is there for any objective analysis. In addition to massive infrastructural projects, at the end of his second and final tenure on May 29, 2023, the President would leave Nigeria a legacy of safer, more diversified and growing economy and more united country than he inherited in 2015.

“As unemployment, poverty and inequality have persisted, a fertile ground has fostered itself as to enable the emergence of an array of enemies of Nigerian democratisation.

“These anti-democratic forces include the admixture of radical extremist groups, trans frontier and home-grown criminal gangs, different groups of pirates and bearers of violent ethno-regional irredentism, etc”, he added.

