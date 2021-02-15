Buhari will not condone ethnic, religious violence —Presidency

Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, has assured Nigerians that the President has vowed never to condone or allow ethnic or religious groups to stoke up hatred and violence against other groups in the country.

In a statement in Sunday evening in reaction the the violence that erupted on Saturday in Oyo State, Garba said Buhari will not fold his hands and allow bigots set the country on fire.

In the statement titled “President Buhari condemns reported cases of ethnic violence in the country,” Garba said the President condemns strongly the violence in the state and other pockets of such in other parts of the country.

“President Muhammadu Buhari has vowed that his government will protect all religious and ethnic groups, whether majority or minority in line with its responsibility under the constitution,” the statement reads.

“In a reaction to reports of breakout of violence in some parts of the country by some ethnic and sectional groups, President Buhari warned that the government will not allow any ethnic or religious group to stoke up hatred and violence against other groups.

“The President condemned such violence and gave assurance that his government will act decisively to stop the spread of any such violence.

“He appealed to religious and traditional leaders as well governors and other elected leaders across the country to join hands with the Federal Government to ensure that communities in their domain are not splintered along ethnic and other primordial lines.”

