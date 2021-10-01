Buhari’s address confirms our position on his govt – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Friday described President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration as the worst in Nigeria’s history.

In a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, PDP said the President’s independence anniversary address confirmed its position that the government was confused and incapable of moving the country forward.

President Buhari had in his address to Nigerians admitted that the last 18 months had been the most difficult period in the history of the country.

He said: “The past 18 months have been some of the most difficult periods in the history of Nigeria. Since the civil war, I doubt whether we have seen a period of more heightened challenges than what we have witnessed in this period.”

The party noted that Buhari’s admittance in his speech that Nigerians have faced difficulties that are similar to the civil war situation gave credence to the horrible situation in the country.

The statement read: “This grave assertion brings to mind the ugly images of the civil war; the killings, lawlessness, violence, human rights violations, poverty, hunger, starvation and other horrible situations as also being currently witnessed today under the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led administration.

“From Mr. President’s admission, it is clear that he has nobody but himself to blame for the sorry situation in Nigeria under his watch.

“It is, therefore, a pathetic antithesis for Mr. President to attempt to exonerate himself by claiming that no government, since 1999, has done what his administration has done in six years; a claim that portrays a desperation to parry blame for the consequences of the misrule of his administration.

“What is obtained in the public space is that no government has since 1999 brought our nation to her knees on every facet of life like the Buhari administration.

“It is appalling that in his speech, President Buhari had no concrete assurance on how to revamp our economy and how to end acts of terrorism in our country. Instead, the speech, as usual, dwelt on empty claims that have no bearing on the actual situation in the country.

“Such disposition further exposes the insensitivity of the APC towards the plight of millions of Nigerians and confirms that our nation will end in ruins if the APC is allowed to stay in power any moment beyond May 29, 2023.”

