Buhari’s govt, APC responsible for killings in Nigeria – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Thursday asked Nigerians to hold President Muhammadu Buhari and his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) responsible for the killings in the country.

In a statement titled: “Terrorism: Hold APC Responsible For Killings- PDP,” and issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, the party also accused the government for festering acts of terror in the country.

PDP was reacting to last weekend’s killing of 43 rice farmers by Boko Haram jihadists in Jere local government area of Borno State.

The statement read: “The PDP has asked Nigerians to hold officials of the Buhari presidency and the anti-people APC responsible for the festering violence and incessant killing of innocent Nigerians by terrorists.

“The confession by the Buhari administration that our nation, under its watch, is at the mercy of terrorists, is self-indicting; being the outcome of the overt and covert support given to terrorists by some unpatriotic APC leaders for their selfish interests.

PDP also recalled how the APC, in 2014, frustrated former President Goodluck Jonathan administration’s effort towards procurement of weapons to fight terrorists.

“APC leaders encouraged hoodlums to fight against the system.

“The public can recall how the APC-led federal government and APC governors have been making excuses for terrorists, negotiating with, and even paying and pampering the killers of our compatriots.

“Nigerians also know how the APC administration had declared these marauders and bandits as deserters from Gaddafi’s army and yet ask Nigerians not to fight back but accommodate them as neighbors.

“Such subtle support for terrorism was witnessed in the bizarre attempt by the APC-led administration to blame the 43 innocent Nigerians beheaded by terrorists in Borno state on Saturday,” the statement added.

