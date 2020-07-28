Buhari’s govt has recovered over N800bn from suspected treasury looters —Mohammed

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, said on Tuesday the current administration had recovered over N800 billion from suspected treasury looters.

Mohammed, who disclosed this at a press conference in Abuja, added that the government also recorded over 1,400 convictions.

Some of the high-profile convictions recorded by the government since 2015 include that of a former Plateau State governor, Joshua Dariye and his Taraba State counterpart, Jolly Nyame.

The High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, Gudu, Abuja, on June 12, 2018, sentenced Dariye to 14 years imprisonment for criminal breach of trust and misappropriation of N1.6billion during his tenure as Plateau State governor.

READ ALSO: I won’t tolerate treasury looters -Buhari

The same court also sentenced the ex-Taraba governor to 14 years imprisonment for fraud on May 30, 2018.

Mohammed said: “This administration’s fight against corruption is as strong as ever, and we have the records to back up this claim.

“This administration has recorded over 1,400 convictions, including high profile ones, and recovered funds in excess of N800bn, not to talk of forfeiture of ill-gotten properties.

“This is no mean feat.”

Join the conversation

Opinions