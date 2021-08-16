Politics
Buhari’s signing of PIB despite outcry in Niger Delta callous – PANDEF
The Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) has rejected the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) passed by the National Assembly.
President Muhammadu Buhari signed the PIB on Monday.
People of the Niger Delta had rejected the three percent approved for oil-producing communities and other provisions in the PIB.
In a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Ken Robinson, the group said the people of Niger Delta would make public their position on the President’s action after full consultations by stakeholders in the region.
The statement read: “The Niger Delta people will speak, shortly, after full consultations, on this callous act, on the best legal and political response.
READ ALSO: Buhari signs PIB into law, despite agitations of host communities
“It is quite unfortunate that President Muhammadu Buhari went ahead to assent to the Petroleum Industry Bill despite the overwhelming outcry and condemnation that greeted its passage by the National Assembly, especially with regards to the paltry three percent provision for the Host Communities Development Trust Fund and the brazen appropriation of an outrageous 30 percent of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Limited profit for a dubious, nebulous Frontier Oil Exploration Fund.
“This assent by President Buhari simply speaks to the repugnant attitude of disregard, propelled by arrogance, disdain, and contempt with which issues concerning the Niger Delta region are treated, particularly by the present administration.
“What this Act signifies is an unequivocal message to the Niger Delta people that how they feel and what they say, do not count, at all, in the schemes of the Nigerian project.
“That it is insensitive, abominable, and a far every boundary of proper democratic practice and, therefore, unacceptable to the good people of the Niger Delta, the critical economic nexus of the entire Nigerian territory.”
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...