Buratai’s statement on Boko Haram insurgency shows failure of military chiefs – Sani

A former Senator representing Kaduna Central Senatorial District, Shehu Sani, said on Thursday the statement credited to the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai, on the Boko Haram insurgency showed the failure of the military chiefs who were given the mandate to lead the fights against the terrorists.

Buratai had said on Wednesday the terrorism may persist for another 20 years in Nigeria.

However, in his reaction to Buratai’s statement on his Twitter handle, Shehu Sani described the army chief’s remark as “bankruptcy of new ideas and strategies” on how to win the fight against the insurgents.

Sani said: “Telling our people that the insurgency will last 20 years after repeatedly misleading claims of victories attest to the failure of those saddled with the responsibility of leading the fight.

“It also signifies the resignation and bankruptcy of new ideas and strategies.”

Nigerians had repeatedly asked President Muhammadu Buhari to sack Buratai and other service chiefs over the escalating security problems in the country.

In March, the National Assembly implored the president to rejig Nigeria’s security architecture and appoint fresh hands to lead the country’s fight against insurgents, bandits, and other criminal elements in the land.

Buratai was appointed the chief of army staff in 2015.

