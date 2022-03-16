CAF okays Kumasi’s Baba Yara Stadium for Ghana, Nigeria World Cup playoff

The Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi has been approved of by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) for the first leg of the 2022 FIFA World Cup playoff between Ghana and Nigeria.

The Black Stars of Ghana will be hosting the Super Eagles of Nigeria in a game that promises to be exciting as the perennial rivals go head to head.

The game was initially scheduled for the Cape Coast Sports Stadium, but has now been relocated due to the poor state of the pitch.

The approval of the Kumasi stadium comes after a CAF Licensing Inspector visited the Baba Yara Sports Stadium last Sunday to inspect the facility.

In a letter signed by CAF Development Officer, Raul Chipenda, and sent to the General Secretary of the Ghana Football Association, Prosper Harrison Addo, Esq. and copied to FIFA, the continental

body stated:

“Reference to the CAF stadium inspection conducted to Baba Yara Sports Stadium (Kumasi) for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 African qualifiers playoff round match, Ghana Vs. Nigeria scheduled for the 25th of March 2022, following the analysis of the report we have taken the following decision:

“Grant a one-match approval for the use of Baba Yara Sports Stadium (Kumasi) in the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 African qualifiers playoff round match Ghana Vs. Nigeria; upon conclusion of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 playoff round match, the stadium is automatically removed from the list of CAF approved stadiums and will only be approved for any subsequent CAF/FIFA international senior national teams matches and CAF men’s interclubs competitions following the implementation of all the CAF remarks.”

The first leg of the tie will take place on 25 March while the reverse fixture will take place at the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja, four days after.

Five teams will represent Africa at the mundial this year, with ten teams currently in the play-off round, with winner from each pair to seal qualification.

The FIFA World Cup will take place in Qatar between 21 November and 18 December, 2022.

