CALL TO BAR CEREMONY: Parents, guardians barred, told to join virtually

Parents and guardians have been barred from the call to bar ceremony for successful candidates who took the January 2020 final Bar examination of the Nigerian Law School (NLS), the body disclosed.

The Body of Benchers, Nigeria, the regulatory body of Law education, in a notice signed by its Secretary, Mrs. H. A. Turaki, said the programme was scheduled for September 15 at the Eagle Square, Abuja.

The notice addressed to “Body of benchers and aspirants of the bar” pointed out that the venue was chosen to comply with the COVID-19 guidelines.

“The choice of the Eagle Square was made due to its semblance with the National Stadium, since it is an open-spaced facility.

“It will give room for better ventilation considering the guidelines on curbing the spread of Covid-19 virus.

“We regret to inform the parents/guardians of the aspirants and the general public that the ceremony is strictly for the aspirants”, the notice read.

Meanwhile, the body, urged parents and guardians to join by virtual means.

“However, parents/guardians are advised to watch the ceremony through national television as there is going to be live streaming of the ceremony on national television and other social media platforms”.

