INSECURITY: Another northern group calls for sack of service chiefs

The Coalition of North-Central Elders (CNCE) has called for the immediate dissmisal of the service chiefs over the security challenges which has lead to loss of several lives in the country.

In a statement signed by Usman Bida, CNCE Chairman, on Monday, the group said “We join other well-meaning Nigerians to call on Mr. President to immediately restructure the current security architecture in the country with the sacking of the service chiefs as the first step”.

“Nigerians are tired of rhetorics and promises of the security situation getting better.

The Coalition also lamented that the North-Central which used to be a violence-free region, was now a reference point for insurgency.

“We are saddened that there is no state in the North Central that is free from terrorists’ attacks or that has not had its own fair share of the mindless killing of innocent citizens one time or the other, a region that was the most peaceful in the entire North.

“As it stands today, the well-meaning citizens of North Central and Nigeria are frightened by this information,” it said.

“Some parts of Nasarawa, Niger and Kogi States are no-go areas because of the activities of these terrorists that kill, kidnap, and rob people at will as if we are in a Banana Republic.

The group added that “We voted for President Buhari because of his vast experience in security and integrity and we expect the best from him.

“Mr. President, we are with you and will always be, but we feel your continued retention of the service chiefs for the last five years running is totally against the wishes of Nigerian people given that it is causing a lot low morale and bad work zeal in the entire Armed Forces. We appeal that you act now.

“Mr. President, sir, four officers cannot be more experienced than thousands of the officers we have in the armed forces. It is on this note that we appeal to you to, as a matter of urgency and national importance, sack them from office.”

Similarly, another Northern group – Arewa Professional Forum (APF) had also made a similar call for the dismissal of the service chiefs, over the continued security challenges in the country.

The APF, durin its third annual meeting recently, also appealed to the President Muhammadu Buhari to sack the service chiefs.

The group in a statement said “Our president was elected by Nigerians and the same Nigerians have spoken through their representatives in the National Assembly.

“Our president should listen to them by dropping the service chiefs, who have since reached retirement age in the military and appoint new ones with fresh ideas to do the job for which we elected him to do.”

