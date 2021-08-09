Entertainment
JMK, new housemate explains why she forfeited Call-To-Bar for Big Brother Naija
Jumoke Zainab Adedoyin, one of the newest Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eyes contestants, better known as JMK has revealed that she forfeited her Call-To-Bar to appear on the reality show.
The 23-year-old Kwara State native revealed that Big Brother Naija comes with immense opportunities.
JMK joined the competition on Sunday, August 8 alongside three others.
While speaking to her fellow housemate, Angel, in the room last night, JMK said she just took her bar exam and her results were good, but that the call to the bar ceremony and her entrance into the house clashed and that she chose the show over her call to the bar, because the opportunities that come with the show are huge.
In her words;
”I didn’t make it to bar.
It was either this…
I mean I can always do it.
My result came out well so I can always do the call to bar later.
So it was either I come for this or I miss this opportunity and just do the call to the bar.”
She continued;
It was tough for me.
I was loosing my sh*t in between what my my folks would think, after you spend six years and you did not make your call to bar? and me trying to make a decision for myself because the opportunities that come with this is huge.”
Watch the video below.
